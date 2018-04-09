Indians' Michael Brantley: Gets breather Monday

Brantley is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The Indians will look to ease Brantley into action as he returns from ankle surgery, so he'll head to the bench for Monday's series opener after starting each of the previous three games. In his place, Rajai Davis will start in left field and hit sixth. The 30-year-old is 2-for-11 with a walk and a pair of RBI since returning from the disabled list last week.