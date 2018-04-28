Indians' Michael Brantley: Goes 3-for-3 and homers Friday

Brantley went 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple and two RBI in Friday's win over the Mariners.

Brantley finished a double short of the cycle on Friday. He hit a solo shot in the first, a triple in the fifth and a single in the seventh. He also had sacrifice fly on the night. The 30-year-old outfielder has had seven multi-hit games in the last 11 played, bringing his average up to .344 on the season to go along with a .900 OPS through 15 games.