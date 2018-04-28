Indians' Michael Brantley: Goes 3-for-3 and homers Friday
Brantley went 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple and two RBI in Friday's win over the Mariners.
Brantley finished a double short of the cycle on Friday. He hit a solo shot in the first, a triple in the fifth and a single in the seventh. He also had sacrifice fly on the night. The 30-year-old outfielder has had seven multi-hit games in the last 11 played, bringing his average up to .344 on the season to go along with a .900 OPS through 15 games.
More News
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Strong start continues•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Hits first home run of season•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Gets breather Monday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Drives in two in 2018 debut•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...