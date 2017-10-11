Indians' Michael Brantley: Heads to bench Wednesday
Brantley is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees for Game 5 of the ALDS.
With Edwin Encarnacion back in the lineup after missing a couple games due to an ankle injury, Brantley will occupy a spot on the bench as CC Sabathia takes the mound for New York. Brantley may enter the fray at some point during Wednesday's game, but it appears as though he will remain in a reserve role throughout the rest of the playoffs as long as the regulars stay healthy.
More News
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Could start Sunday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Remains out Friday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Activated from disabled list Saturday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Runs sprints Thursday•
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...