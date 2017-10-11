Indians' Michael Brantley: Heads to bench Wednesday

Brantley is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees for Game 5 of the ALDS.

With Edwin Encarnacion back in the lineup after missing a couple games due to an ankle injury, Brantley will occupy a spot on the bench as CC Sabathia takes the mound for New York. Brantley may enter the fray at some point during Wednesday's game, but it appears as though he will remain in a reserve role throughout the rest of the playoffs as long as the regulars stay healthy.