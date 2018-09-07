Indians' Michael Brantley: Held out Friday

Brantley (foot) is not in the lineup against Toronto on Friday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Brantley will remain on the bench for a second straight day after fouling a ball off the top of his left foot Wednesday. Manager Terry Francona said Thursday that Brantley will "be fine" and expected him back in the lineup Friday, so there shouldn't be too much concern moving forward. Consider him day-to-day for the time being. Rajai Davis will man left field and bat ninth in his absence.