Indians' Michael Brantley: Hits first home run of season
Brantley went 3-for-5 with a homer, a double and two RBI in the win over Minnesota on Tuesday.
The Cleveland bats fared well in San Juan, as the offense smashed four home runs and three doubles on their way to a 6-1 win. Brantley beat up on Twins starter Jake Odorizzi, tagging him for a double in the fourth, followed by a solo home run in the sixth. Brantley later got an RBI single off of reliever Alan Busenitz in the seventh. The Cleveland outfielder now has three consecutive multihit games, and is overall 9-for-26 with six RBI in seven games. As long as he's healthy, Brantley should see plenty of time in left field.
