Indians' Michael Brantley: Hits grand slam Friday

Brantley went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a grand slam in Friday's 10-9 loss to the Royals.

Brantley hit the grand slam in the fourth inning to give the Indians a 9-4 advantage, but the offense stalled and bullpen was unable to hold the lead. The home run is the 30-year-old's fourth of the season, and he now has a .327/.362/.542 slash line in 107 at-bats.