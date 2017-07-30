Indians' Michael Brantley: Hits pine Sunday
Brantley is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Indians manager Terry Francona decided it was an opportune time to provide Brantley with his first day off since late June with the White Sox bringing southpaw Carlos Rodon to the hill for the series finale. To counter Rodon, lefty masher Brandon Guyer will check into the lineup in right field and bat sixth.
