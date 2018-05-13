Indians' Michael Brantley: Hits two-run home run
Brantley went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run, three RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Royals.
Brantley hit his fifth home run of the season in the seventh inning off Brian Flynn. It was his second home run in three games, but his first against a left-handed pitcher this season. While he is batting a strong .336/.368/.569 in 116 at-bats this season, he has struggled against left-handed pitching, batting .250/.289/.278 in 36 at-bats entering Sunday's contest. He isn't likely to sit against them, however, given the Indians' precarious depth in the outfield and his otherwise strong start to the season.
