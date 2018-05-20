Indians' Michael Brantley: Homers again Saturday
Brantley went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Astros.
Brantley's power surge continued Saturday with his fourth homer in eight games. He's now up to seven home runs with a .333/.369/.572 slash line over 34 games and has been excellent out of the No.2 spot in Cleveland's loaded lineup that has been red-hot over the last month.
