Indians' Michael Brantley: Homers in three-hit game

Brantley went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in the Indians' 3-1 win over the White Sox on Saturday.

Brantley took a meatball of a James Shields curveball into the right-field bullpen during the sixth inning. His 13th homer of the year topped off a three-knock effort that pushed his slash line up to .297/.349/.468 over 458 plate appearances. He's added eight stolen bases and 32 walks while striking out only 38 times.