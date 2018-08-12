Indians' Michael Brantley: Homers in three-hit game
Brantley went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in the Indians' 3-1 win over the White Sox on Saturday.
Brantley took a meatball of a James Shields curveball into the right-field bullpen during the sixth inning. His 13th homer of the year topped off a three-knock effort that pushed his slash line up to .297/.349/.468 over 458 plate appearances. He's added eight stolen bases and 32 walks while striking out only 38 times.
More News
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Reaches base three times•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Records 58th RBI•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Receives breather vs. lefty•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Scores twice, drives in one•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Connects on 12th home run•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Out against left-hander•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...