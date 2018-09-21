Indians' Michael Brantley: Homers, steals base in loss

Brantley went 3-for-6 with a home run, a stolen base and two runs scored in Thursday's loss to the White Sox.

Brantley's wonderful comeback 2018 campaign continues, and he's now up to 17 long balls and 11 stolen bases with an .834 OPS. He's batting .333 (18-for-54) in the month of September with three home runs and nine runs scored.