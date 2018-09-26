Indians' Michael Brantley: In lineup Wednesday

Brantley (calf) is starting in left field and hitting second Wednesday against the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Brantley won't be forced to miss any additional time after exiting Tuesday's game in the sixth inning with a right calf contusion. The outfielder will look to stay hot over the final week of the season as he's slashing .352/.410/.521 with three homers and three stolen bases in 18 games this month.