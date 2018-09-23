Indians' Michael Brantley: Knocks three hits, including game-winner
Brantley went 3-for-6 with an RBI in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Red Sox.
After Francisco Lindor was intentionally walked to load the bases with nobody out in the 11th inning, Brantley calmly drove a 1-1 pitch from Drew Pomeranz to the warning track in left field for the walkoff win. The 31-year-old has returned to his pre-injury form in 2018, slashing .310/.364/.474 through 137 games with 17 homers, 75 RBI, 85 runs and 11 steals.
