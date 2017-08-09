Indians' Michael Brantley: Lands on DL

Brantley was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a sprained right ankle, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The All-Star outfielder heads to the the DL with a right ankle injury for the second time in the last two months, though trainers have already deemed the sprain to be a mild one, so he could be back as soon as next weekend's series in Kansas City. Brantley, who suffered the sprain during Tuesday's game against the Rockies, is hitting .282 with 15 RBI since the All-Star break and likely gives way to Brandon Guyer or Abraham Almonte while he remains sidelined. Erik Gonzalez, another outfield option, was recalled from Triple-A to take his spot on the active roster.