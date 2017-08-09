Indians' Michael Brantley: Lifted with injury Tuesday
Brantley exited Tuesday's game against the Rockies with an apparent lower-body injury, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Brantley appeared to injure himself while jogging in the outfield on a ball hit to center fielder Bradley Zimmer. The veteran outfielder came up gimpy and immediately sat down and called for team trainers. He was able to walk off the field under his own power and was replaced by Abraham Almonte.
