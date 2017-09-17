Play

Indians' Michael Brantley: May miss rest of season

Team president Chris Antonetti said there is still no clarity on whether Michael Brantley (ankle) will return this season, The Associated Press reports.

Brantley was sidelined on Aug. 9 with a sprained ankle, and recovery has moved slower than expected. Though the injury was initially thought to be minor, it's become apparent the outfielder's ailment is a more serious than what was originally diagnosed. Until Brantley is ready to return, Austin Jackson and Brandon Guyer will continue splitting the extra at-bats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast