Indians' Michael Brantley: Noncommittal about Opening Day
Brantley (ankle) was noncommittal when asked about his status for Opening Day, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. "We shall see," the outfielder said. "I'm going to take it one day at a time like I always say."
Brantley made his Cactus League debut Wednesday, playing five innings in left field and going 1-for-3 at the plate, swatting a solo homer in his first plate appearance of the night. His status for the start of the season should clear up as he continues to ramp things up over the next week. Even if Brantley isn't ready to go by Opening Day, it doesn't sound like he'll be out for an extended period.
More News
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Officially in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Set for spring debut Wednesday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Will likely return near Opening Day•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Plays DH in MiLB game Wednesday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Will begin baserunning soon•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Dealing with illness•
-
Final H2H points mock draft
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 10 (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...