Indians' Michael Brantley: Noncommittal about Opening Day

Brantley (ankle) was noncommittal when asked about his status for Opening Day, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. "We shall see," the outfielder said. "I'm going to take it one day at a time like I always say."

Brantley made his Cactus League debut Wednesday, playing five innings in left field and going 1-for-3 at the plate, swatting a solo homer in his first plate appearance of the night. His status for the start of the season should clear up as he continues to ramp things up over the next week. Even if Brantley isn't ready to go by Opening Day, it doesn't sound like he'll be out for an extended period.