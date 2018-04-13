Indians' Michael Brantley: Not in Friday's lineup

Brantley is out of the lineup against Toronto on Friday.

Brantley will retreat to the bench after starting the past three days, going 4-for-10 with a double and two RBI during those contests. The 30-year-old will continue to receive scheduled off days every now and then in order to keep him fresh. In his place, Rajai Davis will get the nod in left field while batting ninth.

