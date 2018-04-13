Indians' Michael Brantley: Not in Friday's lineup
Brantley is out of the lineup against Toronto on Friday.
Brantley will retreat to the bench after starting the past three days, going 4-for-10 with a double and two RBI during those contests. The 30-year-old will continue to receive scheduled off days every now and then in order to keep him fresh. In his place, Rajai Davis will get the nod in left field while batting ninth.
More News
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Gets breather Monday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Drives in two in 2018 debut•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Activated from disabled list•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Expected to return Friday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Could return from DL soon•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Set for minor-league action•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...