Indians' Michael Brantley: Not in lineup Tuesday
Brantley is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Brantley is hitting an impressive .320/.346/.460 through 52 plate appearances this season, but he'll head to the bench after starting six straight games. Rajai Davis will pick up the start in left field in his place, batting ninth.
