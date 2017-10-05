Indians' Michael Brantley: Not in Thursday's lineup
Brantley is out of the lineup for Thursday's ALDS tilt with the Yankees.
Brantley was recently activated from the DL (ankle) on Saturday, and received a little time on the field in the last two regular-season games prior to the beginning of the playoffs. It's clear that the 30-year-old is still recovering from an injury that cost him 52 games dating back to Aug. 9, and is not completely ready to return to the lineup at this point. In his place, Lonnie Chisenhall will patrol left field and bat seventh in the order for Game 1 of the series.
