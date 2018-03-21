Indians' Michael Brantley: Officially in Wednesday's lineup
Brantley (ankle) is batting fifth and playing left field in Wednesday's spring game against the Royals, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
As anticipated, Brantley will make his Cactus League debut Wednesday. The oft-injured outfielder underwent ankle surgery in October, and although his status for Opening Day is still in question, it doesn't appear that he'll be out for an extended period of time.
