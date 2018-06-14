Indians' Michael Brantley: Out against left-hander

Brantley is not in the starting lineup against the White Sox on Thursday.

With southpaw Carlos Rodon on the hill for Chicago, Brantley will head to the bench in favor of Rajai Davis in left field. Brantley has been swinging the bat well this season, hitting .322 with an .894 OPS and 40 RBI in 56 games. Look for him to be back in the lineup against Minnesota on Friday.