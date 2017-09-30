Indians' Michael Brantley: Out of Saturday's lineup
Brantley, who was activated from the DL on Saturday, is not in the lineup against the White Sox.
He has been out since Aug. 8 with an ankle injury, but is apparently not quite ready to return to the starting nine. Brantley is presumably available off the bench, while Lonnie Chisenhall gets the start in left field.
