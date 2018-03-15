Indians' Michael Brantley: Plays DH in MiLB game Wednesday

Brantley (ankle) was the designated hitter in a minor-league game Wednesday but did not run the bases, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Although he has yet to run the bases, it seems like Brantley's rehab program is being fast-tracked a bit. The embattled outfielder partook in outfield drills Thursday and is "doing terrific" according to manager Terry Francona. No timetable for his return was revealed, but things appear to be looking up.