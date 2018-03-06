Indians' Michael Brantley: Ramping up running program

Brantley (ankle) advanced to agility drills in his running program Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

This is another positive step in his rehab program, as he just progressed to defensive drills Friday. His return timetable will still be nip and tuck with Opening Day, but it's encouraging to see progress regardless. A firmer timetable for Brantley's return to game action should emerge as he makes more steps forward in his recovery.