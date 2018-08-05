Indians' Michael Brantley: Reaches base three times

Brantley went 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI on Saturday against the Angels.

Brantley reached base three times to continue his productive weekend series against the Angels. He has an RBI in each game and has reached base four times in nine plate appearances. Though his power has slipped as the season has progressed, Brantley should bat close to .300 and still has the opportunity to drive in and score 80 runs.