Indians' Michael Brantley: Receives breather vs. lefty
Brantley is not in the lineup against Minnesota on Wednesday.
Brantley will get a day for Wednesday's matinee with southpaw Adalberto Mejia on the mound for the Twins. Manager Terry Francona will trot out an outfield of Melky Cabrera, Rajai Davis and Brandon Guyer. Look for Brantley to return to the lineup for Friday's series opener versus the Angels.
