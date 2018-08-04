Indians' Michael Brantley: Records 58th RBI

Brantley went 1-for-5 with a double, an RBI and run scored Friday in the loss to the Angels.

Brantley doubled home a run in the first inning to get Cleveland on the board, but they'd drop the series opener 7-4. After hitting seven home runs in May, Brantley's power numbers have dropped off, as he's slugged just three home runs over the past two months. Despite this, he's remained productive at the dish, collecting 58 RBI with a .294 average through 96 games in 2018.