Indians' Michael Brantley: Remains out Friday
Brantley is not in the lineup against the Yankees on Friday.
Brantley will remain on the bench for Game 2 of the ALDS while Austin Jackson draws the start in left field. There hasn't been any word on how manager Terry Francona plans to use Brantley, but it appears as though he will be deployed as a pinch hitter for the time being.
