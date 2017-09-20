Indians' Michael Brantley: Remains shut down from running

Brantley (ankle) will remain shut down from all running activity for another 7-to-10 days, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

A recent visit to a foot and ankle specialist yielded a more definitive diagnosis; Brantley has a deltoid ligament sprain in addition to right ankle synovitis. He will be re-evaluated in a week or so. Brantley's not going to be ready in time to help fantasy players, but there's still a chance he could return in the postseason if the Indians make a deep enough run. The 30-year-old fared well when on the field, hitting .299/.358/.445, but he's been limited to just 99 games over the past two seasons due to injuries.