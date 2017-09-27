Indians' Michael Brantley: Resumes jogging Wednesday

Brantley (ankle) participated in jogging exercises Wednesday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

A week ago, Brantley was shut down from running. The expectation was that he'd be able to resume activity in 7-to-10 days, so his participation in jogging exercises Wednesday is in line with what his level of activity should be given his status. With a return during the regular season out of the question, Brantley's focus is on being able to return at some point during the postseason, so long as the Indians manage to advance far enough.