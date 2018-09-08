Indians' Michael Brantley: Returns to lineup Saturday
Brantley (foot) will start in left field and bat second against the Blue Jays on Saturday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Brantley was withheld from the starting lineup the past two games due to a bruised left foot, though he was able to enter Friday's contest as a pinch hitter. Expect to see him remain a regular fixture in the Indians' lineup moving forward.
