Indians' Michael Brantley: Runs sprints Thursday

Brantley (ankle) was out running sprints prior to Cleveland's game against the Twins on Thursday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

The club is still planning on inserting Brantley into one of this weekend's games, but that could be a tad optimistic since he has only tested the ankle a few times in recent days, following a shut down from all running activities on Sept. 20. The fact that he was able to make cuts during his running session is obviously a good sign, but it remains to be seen whether he will be able to take the field this weekend, for the first time since early August.