Indians' Michael Brantley: Scores twice, drives in one

Brantley went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI on Saturday against the Rangers.

Brantley was a beneficiary of the Indians' offensive explosion Saturday, scoring each time he reached base and driving in his 57th run of the season on a single in the fifth inning. While his season-long numbers are still excellent, Brantley has slowed at the plate -- especially in terms of power -- hitting just three home runs since June 1.