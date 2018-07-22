Indians' Michael Brantley: Scores twice, drives in one
Brantley went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI on Saturday against the Rangers.
Brantley was a beneficiary of the Indians' offensive explosion Saturday, scoring each time he reached base and driving in his 57th run of the season on a single in the fifth inning. While his season-long numbers are still excellent, Brantley has slowed at the plate -- especially in terms of power -- hitting just three home runs since June 1.
More News
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Connects on 12th home run•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Out against left-hander•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Three-hit day Wednesday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Three hits Tuesday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Drives in run•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Homers again Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...