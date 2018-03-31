Indians' Michael Brantley: Set for minor-league action

Brantley (ankle) is scheduled to play in a couple of minor-league games in Arizona on Monday and Tuesday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Brantley, who opened the season on the 10-day disabled list, continues to work his way back from October ankle surgery. The Indians will wait to see how Brantley feels following Tuesday's game to determine the next step in his rehab. He's eligible to return from the disabled list April 5, though it's still unclear if he'll be ready to go by then. In the meantime, Tyler Naquin should continue to see starts in the outfield until Brantley is healthy.