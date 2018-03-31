Indians' Michael Brantley: Set for minor-league action
Brantley (ankle) is scheduled to play in a couple of minor-league games in Arizona on Monday and Tuesday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Brantley, who opened the season on the 10-day disabled list, continues to work his way back from October ankle surgery. The Indians will wait to see how Brantley feels following Tuesday's game to determine the next step in his rehab. He's eligible to return from the disabled list April 5, though it's still unclear if he'll be ready to go by then. In the meantime, Tyler Naquin should continue to see starts in the outfield until Brantley is healthy.
More News
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Beginning season on DL•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Noncommittal about Opening Day•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Officially in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Set for spring debut Wednesday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Will likely return near Opening Day•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Plays DH in MiLB game Wednesday•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...