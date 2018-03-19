Indians' Michael Brantley: Set for spring debut Wednesday
Brantley (ankle) is expected to make his Cactus League debut Wednesday, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Brantley is recovering from October ankle surgery. He appeared as a designated hitter in a minor-league game last Wednesday and is set to play in the outfield in another minor-league game Monday. While his Opening Day status remains up in the air, he isn't expected to miss much time, barring setbacks.
