Indians' Michael Brantley: Set for treatment on sprained ankle

Manager Terry Francona said Brantley has a mild sprained right ankle and will undergo treatment Wednesday, though a DL stint remains a possibility.

Brantley was lifted from Tuesday's game against the Rockies with the injury and a subsequent MRI revealed it wasn't too significant. Nonetheless, the outfielder missed time earlier this season with a similar injury, so trainers will see how it responds to certain medical evaluation before setting forth a firm recovery plan. The Indians have a wide range of options to replace Brantley should he land on the DL, including Brandon Guyer and Abraham Almonte. Cleveland will go with Almonte in left field for the series finale with Colorado on Wednesday.