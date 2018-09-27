Indians' Michael Brantley: Sits Thursday

Brantley is not in the lineup versus Kansas City on Thursday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Brandon Guyer will give Brantley a spell in left field for the series finale as manager Terry Francona allows a few of his regulars the night off with the postseason right around the corner. In 19 games this month, Brantley is hitting .351 with a .923 OPS.

