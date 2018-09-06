Indians' Michael Brantley: Situated on bench Thursday

Brantley is not in the lineup Thursday against the Blue Jays, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Brantley is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak, but he'll retreat to the bench for the second time in three games as the Indians look to give him some extra rest down the stretch. Brandon Guyer will start in left field and hit ninth in his stead.

