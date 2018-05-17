Indians' Michael Brantley: Smacks sixth homer Wednesday
Brantley went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Tigers.
It's his sixth homer of the season and third in the last six games, as Brantley continues to enjoy a fantastic May. The 31-year-old is now hitting a cool .333 (20-for-60) on the month with four home runs, 18 RBI and 14 runs in 14 games.
