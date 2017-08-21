Play

Indians' Michael Brantley: Still not running

Brantley (ankle) has yet to begin running since landing on the disabled list.

Brantley, who has been on the DL since Aug. 9, has been able to participate in baseball activities, albeit at a limited capacity due to his inability to run. Until he's ready to return, Austin Jackson and Brandon Guyer will likely see time in the Cleveland outfield.

