Indians' Michael Brantley: Strong start continues

Brantley was 2-for-5 with a double and a RBI in Sunday's 7-3 win over Baltimore.

Brantley's off to a torrid start in 2018, as he's now 12-for-28 (.429) in his last six games, and hitting for a .348 average on the year. The 30-year-old's only swiped one bag in the 11 games he's played in, but the Indians do own the third-highest steal per game rate in the league. Brantley also owns an absurd 95% contact rate, showing an advanced ability to limit strikeouts (only two this year.)