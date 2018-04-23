Indians' Michael Brantley: Strong start continues
Brantley was 2-for-5 with a double and a RBI in Sunday's 7-3 win over Baltimore.
Brantley's off to a torrid start in 2018, as he's now 12-for-28 (.429) in his last six games, and hitting for a .348 average on the year. The 30-year-old's only swiped one bag in the 11 games he's played in, but the Indians do own the third-highest steal per game rate in the league. Brantley also owns an absurd 95% contact rate, showing an advanced ability to limit strikeouts (only two this year.)
More News
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Hits first home run of season•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Gets breather Monday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Drives in two in 2018 debut•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Activated from disabled list•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Expected to return Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...