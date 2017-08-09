Indians' Michael Brantley: Suffers sprained ankle Tuesday
Brantley exited Tuesday's game against the Rockies with a sprained right ankle, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Brantley suffered the ankle sprain while backing up a play in the outfield during Tuesday's contest. The 30-year-old made a trip to the disabled list earlier this season with the same injury, so it's likely that he'll be headed back to the DL. The severity of the sprain will determine how long Brantley will be sidelined, though that information has yet to be revealed. We'll await an official announcement from the Indians with regards to his condition.
