Indians' Michael Brantley: Takes batting practice Monday
Brantley (ankle) took part in batting practice Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Brantley, who underwent ankle surgery in October, is still behind other outfielders as spring camp starts up, but he continues to progress through his rehab with hopes of being ready for the start of the season. For the time being, however, his status for Opening Day remains up in the air, as the Indians are looking to proceed cautiously with the 30-year-old outfielder in an attempt to increase his longevity. Cleveland will continue to evaluate Brantley as he tests out his ankle during camp, so his status will be worth monitoring throughout spring.
