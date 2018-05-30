Indians' Michael Brantley: Three hits Tuesday

Brantley was 3-for-4 with two runs, two RBI and a home run in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the White Sox.

Brantley continues to power the Indians offense and extended his hitting streak to 18 games. The 31-year-old is now slashing .343/.380/.573 with nine home runs and 36 RBI in 178 at-bats on the season.

