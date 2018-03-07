Indians' Michael Brantley: To face live pitching Wednesday
Brantley (ankle) will hit against live pitching during Wednesday's workout, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Brantley has continued to ramp up his recovery in recent days, advancing to agility drills Tuesday after beginning to start defensive work last weekend. With Opening Day just a little more than three weeks away, we might begin to see some sort of target date come into focus, but manager Terry Francona has been fairly quiet on when he expects Brantley back in game action.
