Indians' Michael Brantley: To have MRI on ankle Tuesday night
Brantley avoided an Achilles injury, but he's scheduled for an MRI on his ankle Tuesday night, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Brantley initially thought it was his Achilles that got hurt, but luckily trainers ruled out that serious impediment. Ankle injuries typically require less recovery time, but of course that depends on the severity, and that information should be available Wednesday morning. Brantley landed on the DL with a sprained ankle in mid-June, so Tuesday's mishap certainly could be related to that.
