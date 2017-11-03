Indians' Michael Brantley: To stay in Cleveland in 2018

Brantley (ankle) will remain with the Indians next year after the team decided to pick up his $12 million option for 2018, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Brantley recently underwent ankle surgery a couple weeks ago, which could wind up causing him to miss the beginning of spring training, but it appears as though Cleveland isn't too worried about his status. The team elected to retain Brantley's services for another season, which will come after a rough couple of injury-plagued campaigns in 2016 and 2017. But although he only played in 90 regular-season games this past season, he did slash .299/.357/.444 with nine home runs and 52 RBI, giving the team confidence that if he can get healthy, the 30-year-old can be a weapon in 2018.