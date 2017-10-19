Indians' Michael Brantley: Undergoes ankle surgery

Brantley will miss the next 4-to-5 months after undergoing right ankle surgery Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Although Brantley appeared on the ALDS roster against the Yankees -- and recorded a decent amount of at-bats -- the outfielder needed surgery to stabilize the ligaments in his ankle ahead of next season. This places him on a timetable to optimistically return to full baseball activities right around the start of spring training. Cleveland also needs to decide whether to pick up his $12 million club option for 2018, or buy him out for $1 million, which will have to be decided three days after the World Series concludes.