Indians' Michael Brantley: Will begin baserunning soon
Brantley (ankle) returned to camp after dealing with an illness and is expected to start the baserunning portion of his running program in the coming days, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Brantley was sent home due to an illness that went around the team's clubhouse Thursday, but he appears to have recovered from this ailment and is ready to move forward with his return from right ankle surgery. He faced live pitching earlier this week, in addition to ramping up a running program and starting defensive drills over his last couple workouts. Manager Terry Francona has yet to discuss Brantley's availability for Opening Day, so continue to monitor this situation throughout the rest of spring camp.
More News
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Dealing with illness•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: To face live pitching Wednesday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Ramping up running program•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Begins defensive drills•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Making strides in rehab•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Takes batting practice Monday•
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.